Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.08.

NYSE:EGO opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,965,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 165,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

