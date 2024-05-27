Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

