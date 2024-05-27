Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 1.1% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Centene stock traded down $2.70 on Monday, hitting $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
