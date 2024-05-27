Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 7.6% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $31,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $56.92 during midday trading on Monday. 2,257,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

