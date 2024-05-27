Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Purchases 4,188 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up 1.8% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned about 0.31% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 465,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,495. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. StockNews.com cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

