Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Invests $6.15 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000. Marriott International makes up 1.5% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MAR traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.59. 909,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

