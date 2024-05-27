Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.79.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFLI opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.84.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

