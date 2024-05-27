DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $127.37 on Friday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

