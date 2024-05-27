DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0422 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00092982 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00031396 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012279 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.