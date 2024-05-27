Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,039.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $999.44.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $1,036.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $873.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $796.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 305.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.