DA Davidson Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $95.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.18.

NYSE:BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,087. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

