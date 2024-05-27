Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $4,318,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,315,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $13.39 on Monday, reaching $809.73. 1,622,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $816.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $742.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.88.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

