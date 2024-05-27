CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 23,015 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $48.54. 1,423,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

