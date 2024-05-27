CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,489,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after buying an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,779. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

