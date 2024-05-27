CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 4,133 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 993,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Cousins Properties accounts for 2.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $24,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 614,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,734. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

