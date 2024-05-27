Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,008 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Barclays initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.29. 2,219,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,730. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,564 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,818. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

