Comparing IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and Pervasip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $36.15 million 0.22 -$7.04 million ($0.80) -0.75 Pervasip $15.77 million 0.12 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Pervasip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for IM Cannabis and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -28.03% -75.51% -24.18% Pervasip -16.44% N/A -30.76%

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Pervasip on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

