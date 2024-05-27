Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 932,476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 666,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

