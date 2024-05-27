Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,424,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878,002. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

