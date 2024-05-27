Citigroup Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $198.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $185.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.31.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Analysts forecast that PDD will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDD in the third quarter worth $285,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 156.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDD by 18.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in PDD by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PDD by 8.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,378,000 after buying an additional 64,229 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

