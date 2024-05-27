CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

CINT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Get CI&T alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CINT

CI&T Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of CINT opened at $4.55 on Thursday. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $611.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.03.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.