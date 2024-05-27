Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.99. 285,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $142.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

