Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after buying an additional 103,402 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.47. 770,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

