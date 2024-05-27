Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $790,000 Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,077,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

EPAC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 120,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,926. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.19. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

