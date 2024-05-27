Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $703,000 Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Methanex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 777,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,109,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Trading Up 1.1 %

MEOH stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 184,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

