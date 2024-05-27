Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys Shares of 3,684 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.63. 411,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,556. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.76. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

