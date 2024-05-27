Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $83.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.12.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

