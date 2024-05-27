Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Holdings Increased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 182.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237,709 shares during the period. Cellectar Biosciences makes up 2.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 15.58% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 414,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLRB. StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

