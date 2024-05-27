Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.77, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 136,812 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 399.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 38,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 46.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

