Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 410,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,111,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,009. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

