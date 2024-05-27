Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,496.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 31.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 64.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 139,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,669,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,694,408. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $336.67 and a 1 year high of $460.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.38.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

