Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $401,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. 8,203,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,383,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.