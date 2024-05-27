Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $401,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. 8,203,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,383,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
