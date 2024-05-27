Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $219,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 41.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,305,000 after buying an additional 577,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,223,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23,585.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 351,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 349,778 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

