Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $1.03 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFUV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,468. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.