Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 14,550 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Crescent Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,029,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,069,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Crescent Energy by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.37. 2,742,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.99%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

