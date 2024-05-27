Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWB opened at C$27.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.96 and a 52 week high of C$31.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.73.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

