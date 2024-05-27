Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Price Target to $8.00

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,396 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 1.00% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

