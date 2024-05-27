CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.70.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. CAE has a 52-week low of C$23.74 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

