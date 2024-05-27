Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$30.79

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

ZZZ opened at C$25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$851.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.67.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

