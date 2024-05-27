Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 381,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 134,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $200.54. The company had a trading volume of 496,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.54 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BR. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,261 shares of company stock worth $5,724,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

