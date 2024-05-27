Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $3,876.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,876.96.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,795.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,604.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,502.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 707.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,270,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Booking by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

