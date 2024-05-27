BitShares Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $105,860.53 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000871 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000755 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000444 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,390,903 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

