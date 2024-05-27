Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) is AIGH Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,658,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,752 shares during the quarter. Biodesix comprises approximately 3.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Biodesix worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix Stock Performance

NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. 45,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 85.80% and a negative return on equity of 29,379.44%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biodesix

About Biodesix

(Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.