Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 36,394 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,394 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 113,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 258,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

