Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $468,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 945,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,357 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

