Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after acquiring an additional 212,969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 448,450 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,413,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. 501,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

