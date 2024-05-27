Beta Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23,562.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 113,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 112,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 48,821 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $610,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

