Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 854 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

