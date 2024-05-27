Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,808 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gentex were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. 1,091,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

