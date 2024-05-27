Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 146 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $486.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.95. The firm has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.